I won’t hesitate to kick out disloyal aides from my govt – Akeredolu
Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has threatened
to sack disloyal aides from his government.
According to the governor, he would not hesitate to sack any
of his aides who displayed any acts of disloyalty.
Akeredolu gave the warning on Monday during the swearing-in
of four commissioners into his government
During the event, the governor added that anybody sacked for
being disloyal would not be recalled.
The new commissioners are; Mr Wale Akinterinwa (Commissioner for Finance) Mr Ojogo Kimikanboh Donald (Commissioner for Information) Sir Charles Titiloye (Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General) and Engr. Aminu Raimi Olayiwola (Commissioner for Works).
The Governor said the newly sworn-in commissioners were to
resume duties immediately at the ministries where they served in his first
term.
According to him, “We will sanction disloyalty with
dispatch. We will not allow it to fester. There will be no room for explanation
because the choices I made are deliberate.
“My resolve to bring you back underscores the importance of
the quality of services you rendered in our first term. Our people are
expecting a lot. It behoves on us to sustain the level of excellence.”
