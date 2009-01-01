Home | News | General | I won’t hesitate to kick out disloyal aides from my govt – Akeredolu
Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has threatened to sack disloyal aides from his government.

 

According to the governor, he would not hesitate to sack any of his aides who displayed any acts of disloyalty.

 

Akeredolu gave the warning on Monday during the swearing-in of four commissioners into his government

 

During the event, the governor added that anybody sacked for being disloyal would not be recalled.

 

The new commissioners are; Mr Wale Akinterinwa (Commissioner for Finance) Mr Ojogo Kimikanboh Donald (Commissioner for Information) Sir Charles Titiloye (Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General) and Engr. Aminu Raimi Olayiwola (Commissioner for Works).

 

The Governor said the newly sworn-in commissioners were to resume duties immediately at the ministries where they served in his first term.

 

According to him, “We will sanction disloyalty with dispatch. We will not allow it to fester. There will be no room for explanation because the choices I made are deliberate.

 

“My resolve to bring you back underscores the importance of the quality of services you rendered in our first term. Our people are expecting a lot. It behoves on us to sustain the level of excellence.”

