Be careful how you handle security matters in Zamfara -former Governor Yari cautions Matawalle

Abdulaziz Yari, former governor of Zamfara, has cautioned Bello Matawalle, his successor, against politicising security challenges in the state.





Speaking with journalists on Monday in Talata Mafara, headquarters of Talata Mafara LGA of the state, Yari advised Matawalle to “think deeply on any advice given to him on how to tackle security challenges” and that he should also collaborate with the federal government towards addressing the problem.

“Insecurity is a global issue, each country has its own peculiar security challenge, all we need to do is to put hands together to ensure the safety of our people,” he said.

“We should avoid sentiments or politicising the matter affecting the lives of our people. We met with President Muhammad Buhari at the National Security Council meeting in Abuja last week.





“All of us at the meeting, irrespective of political differences resolved to work together with the federal government to ensure lasting peace not only in Zamfara but Nigeria in general.

“Gov. Bello Matawalle should be careful while handling security matters in the state, he should think deeply on any advice given to him on how to tackle security challenges in the state.”

He dismissed allegations that members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were supporting banditry in the state.





“When I was the governor, I never accuse the opposition party of sponsoring banditry,” he said.

“I wish to debunk such claims as they were made by mischief makers working against APC in the state.”

On February 26, gunmen invaded the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, in Talata-Mafara LGA and abducted over 300 schoolgirls.

The abducted schoolgirls regained their freedom on March 2.

