Be careful how you handle security matters in Zamfara -former Governor Yari cautions Matawalle
- 3 hours 3 minutes ago
Abdulaziz Yari, former governor of Zamfara, has cautioned
Bello Matawalle, his successor, against politicising security challenges in the
state.
Speaking with journalists on Monday in Talata Mafara,
headquarters of Talata Mafara LGA of the state, Yari advised Matawalle to
“think deeply on any advice given to him on how to tackle security challenges”
and that he should also collaborate with the federal government towards
addressing the problem.
“Insecurity is a global issue, each country has its own
peculiar security challenge, all we need to do is to put hands together to
ensure the safety of our people,” he said.
“We should avoid sentiments or politicising the matter
affecting the lives of our people. We met with President Muhammad Buhari at the
National Security Council meeting in Abuja last week.
“All of us at the meeting, irrespective of political
differences resolved to work together with the federal government to ensure
lasting peace not only in Zamfara but Nigeria in general.
“Gov. Bello Matawalle should be careful while handling
security matters in the state, he should think deeply on any advice given to
him on how to tackle security challenges in the state.”
He dismissed allegations that members of the All
Progressives Congress (APC) were supporting banditry in the state.
“When I was the governor, I never accuse the opposition
party of sponsoring banditry,” he said.
“I wish to debunk such claims as they were made by mischief
makers working against APC in the state.”
On February 26, gunmen invaded the Government Girls
Secondary School, Jangebe, in Talata-Mafara LGA and abducted over 300
schoolgirls.
The abducted schoolgirls regained their freedom on March 2.
