Imo Deputy Speaker allegedly brutalises kinsman who criticised him on Facebook
The deputy speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly, Amara
Iwuanyanwu, has allegedly ordered the brutalisation of his kinsman, Franklin
Ozuruigbo.
Addressing journalists in Owerri the Imo State capital on
Monday, Ozuruigbo who is a popular comedian in the state said that the Chief of
Staff to the deputy speaker, Paul Duru, lured him to the deputy speaker’s lodge
in Owerri on Friday.
According to Ozuruigbo, he was deceived to wait for the
deputy speaker who arrived at midnight and ordered his “boys” to beat him for
criticising him on social media.
The comedian who hails from the same community with the deputy speaker, Dim Na Nume community, whisked him to the state police command headquarters in Owerri after beating him and ordered that he should be put in custody.
He said that it took the timely intervention of the member
representing Nwangele/ Nkwerre/ Njaba/ Isu federal constituency of the state,
Ugonna Ozurigbo, who arrived at the command headquarters with his aides the
same night and secured his release.
The command said that the deputy speaker told him before
taking him down to the police headquarters that
“no human being from Nwangele can secure my release. I will make sure
you rot in police custody. You can’t be insulting me on Facebook and get away
with it. I will tell you that we own this state and country.”
Ozurigbo who showed journalists one of his broken arms tied
with bandages said that he had been hospitalized since he left the police
custody.
The comedian, who said that he was on his way to meet an
appointment at the command headquarters, walked with the aid of a working
stick.
Ozurigbo said, “I am here to let the world know how the
deputy speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Amara Iwuanyanwu, brutalised
me in his lodge on Friday night. After ordering his boys to beat me, he whisked
me away to the police command headquarters in Owerri and dumped me there.
“He said that I was abusing him on Facebook through my
videos but I make bold to say that I have not mentioned his name in any of my
skits. I am just a comedian doing my job. The deputy speaker is my brother, who
I worked for his victory in 2019. I was surprised how he decided to brutalize
me.
“I want the world to hold the deputy speaker responsible
should anything happen to me or any member of my family. I also feared that I
was poisoned at his lodge because I took the drinks they gave to me before his
arrival because I never suspected any foul play. I have been having stomach
upset since I took that drink.
“I want to especially thank the member who is representing
my federal constituency, Ugonna Ozurigbo, for coming to my rescue. The deputy
speaker should know that power is transit. He will not be deputy speaker
forever. I will seek legal redress after I have been satisfied fit and healthy
by my doctor.”
But when contacted, the Chief of staff to the deputy
speaker, Paul Duru, said that Ozurigbo, was not brutalized by his principal.
He said that the comedian was arrested following a petition
his principal wrote to the state Commissioner of Police on character
defamation.
The deputy speaker’s aide said that the comedian had been
defaming Iwuanyanwu all in a big to “extort more money from him after he had
given him N300,000 five months ago.”
