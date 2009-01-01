APC, PDP congratulate Wizkid, Burna Boy on Grammy win
Burna Boy who lost out to Angelique Kidjo in the last Grammy edition won the Best Global Music Album category with his Twice As Tall album, beating Antibalas (FU Chronicles), Bebel Gilberto (Agora), Anoushka Shankar (Love Letters), and Tinariwen (Amadjar).
Congratulating the singers, the APC said, “We celebrate
Nigeria music and Afrobeat stars Damini Ogulu @burnaboy and Ayodeji Ibrahim
Balogun @wizkidayo on their #GrammyAwards. The best is yet to come.”
The PDP on its own part said, “@OfficialPDPNig congratulates
@Wizkid and @Burnaboy, says their #GRAMMY awards showcase the resilience of the
Nigerian spirit. The duo has shown the capacity of the Generation-Next-Nigeria
to take our nation to envious heights. Congratulations… More wins!”
