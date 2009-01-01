Home | News | General | APC, PDP congratulate Wizkid, Burna Boy on Grammy win

The two major political parties in Nigeria, the ruling All Progressives Congress and the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party, have congratulated singers Wizkid and Burna Boy for their success at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

The event, which held last night, saw Wizkid win an awarded for his effort in Brown Skin Girl, a song by Beyonce, Blue Ivy and St Jhn which is from Beyonce’s Lion King: The Gift album.

The song won Best Music Video, beating Future and Drake (Life Is Good), Harry Styles, (Adore You), Anderson Paak (Lockdown), and Woodkid (Goliath).

Burna Boy who lost out to Angelique Kidjo in the last Grammy edition won the Best Global Music Album category with his Twice As Tall album, beating Antibalas (FU Chronicles), Bebel Gilberto (Agora), Anoushka Shankar (Love Letters), and Tinariwen (Amadjar).

Congratulating the singers, the APC said, “We celebrate Nigeria music and Afrobeat stars Damini Ogulu @burnaboy and Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun @wizkidayo on their #GrammyAwards. The best is yet to come.”

The PDP on its own part said, “@OfficialPDPNig congratulates @Wizkid and @Burnaboy, says their #GRAMMY awards showcase the resilience of the Nigerian spirit. The duo has shown the capacity of the Generation-Next-Nigeria to take our nation to envious heights. Congratulations… More wins!”

