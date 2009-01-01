Home | News | General | Breaking: 3 abducted Kaduna primary school pupils reportedly escape from bandits

- A few of the abducted pupils from UBE Primary School in Rama, Kaduna state have been found

- About three primary 3 pupils reportedly managed to escape from their abductors

- Students and teachers of the primary school were kidnapped on Monday, March 15, by bandits

Pupils who were on Monday, March 15, abducted from UBE primary school at Rama in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state have reportedly escaped.

A report by Daily Trust indicates that 3 students escaped when the bandits attempted to rustle some cows and motorcycles at a nearby community.

One of the teachers of the school speaking to the newspaper said that three pupils of primary 3 who had earlier been abducted were able to get free.

Naomi Francis, a teacher in the school, who had escaped being kidnapped confirmed that the escaped pupils had been beaten by the bandits.

Although Legit.ng could not immediately verify the claims, however, the report claimed that the whereabouts of the teachers abducted alongside the pupils remain unknown.

Earlier, the Kaduna state government confirmed the abduction of pupils and teachers in Birnin Gwari local government area of the state on Monday, March 15.

This was contained in a statement released by the state's commissioner of internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

The statement cites preliminary reports as indicating that the incident occurred at an LEA Primary School in the local government area.

In a related development, President Muhammadu Buhari commended the military for rescuing 180 students from bandits in Kaduna state.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, a presidential aide on Monday, March 15, Buhari urged the military to rescue the other students that were declared missing.

The president said the country will not allow would-be terrorists and bandits targeting schools to destroy the school system.

