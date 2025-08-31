Home | News | General | Breaking: WTO DG Okonjo-Iweala meets with President Buhari in Aso Rock

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), on Monday, March 15, visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock, Abuja.

Channels TV reports that the Nigerian former minister was led to the meeting with the president by his chief of staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, in company with the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, as well as the minister of industry, trade and investment, Niyi Adebayo.

Legit.ng gathered that the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, was also among those who attended the meeting.

The personal assistant to the president on new media, Bashir Ahmad, also announced her arrival at the presidential Villa in a tweet.

Okonjo-Iweala, 66, was nominated as Nigeria’s candidate to lead the WTO by President Buhari in June 2020.

She emerged as the first woman and first African to lead the international body in February 2021, while her term began on March 1 and would last until the next four years.

Read also Thanks for encouraging me - WTO DG Okonjo-Iweala appreciates Nigerians for support

According to the report, the term, which is renewable, would expire on August 31, 2025.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the former coordinating minister of the Nigerian economy, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has arrived in the country.

It was reported that Okonjo-Iweala, who is on a one-week visit to Nigeria, was received by Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, the permanent secretary of the ministry of industry, trade, and investment.

Okonjo-Iweala said her visit, the first since emerging WTO DG, was to show appreciation to Nigeria's leader President Muhammadu Buhari for his support during the race to the top job.

The former minister, who served under the Goodluck Jonathan administration, was expected to meet with President Buhari on Monday, March 15.

Okonjo-Iweala told pressmen that she will discuss with President Buhari and other relevant stakeholders what her leadership of the WTO holds for Nigeria's economy.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Read also WTO DG Okonjo-Iweala visits Nigeria to meet President Buhari

In a related report, Okonjo-Iweala thanked Nigerians for their support before she emerged as the director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Okonjo-Iweala expressed her appreciation on Monday, March 15, when she visited the ministry of foreign affairs.

The WTO DG appreciated young Nigerians whom she said were always on social media cheering her on.

.......

Wale Akinola is a passionate journalist and researcher. He works as a senior political/current affairs editor at Legit.ng. He holds both B.A and Master’s degree in Communications and Language Arts from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a Diploma Certificate in Peace Journalism. He has over 15 years of work experience in both print and online media. He derives joy in keeping the public abreast of current happenings locally and internationally through his writings.

Source: Legit

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General