Nollywood actor Zubby Michael splashes N6.3 million on luxury furniture for his home

- Movie star Zubby Michael seems to be a man of taste and style

- The actor recently disclosed that he splashed N6.3 million on purchasing furniture for his home

- Zubby shared a video of the brand new furniture sets on his Instagram page to the delight of fans

Nollywood movie star Zubby Michael no doubt has an eye for the fine things of life and this is evident in a post he recently shared on his Instagram page.

The movie star appears to be decorating his home and he told his fans and followers how much he spent on buying brand new furniture for the apartment.

According to the Omo Ghetto star, he bought the furniture for as much as N6.3 million. The actor noted that the cost of the furniture is on the high side but his apartment must look good.

Check out a video showing the N6.3 million worth of furniture below:

Zubby Michael splashes N6.3 million on luxury furniture. Photo: @zubbymichael

Read what some of his fans had to say in the comment section:

ihemsngozi said:

"You av a good taste nnam. More money to ur akant IJN."

onyemapri said:

"You are blessed sir enjoy."

jas_islove said:

"They are beautiful."

official_crown_obi said:

"Splendid Furniture is the best."

africansandra said:

"This is beautiful abeg invite oooh."

bee_amir said:

"God go continue provide... Over choke no dey kill...e go only restrict airflow."

michaellovemichaellove said:

"May God bless ur source zubby."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Nollywood film star took to social media to show off his newly built house in Lagos.

Zubby showed off his huge closet and wondered about what he would fill it with. According to him, he does not have more than 10 clothes.

