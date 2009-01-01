Home | News | General | Davido links up with luxury jeweller in Houston, flaunts diamond-studded hand sanitiser

- Singer Davido is currently in Houston, Texas and he made a stop at a luxury jewellery store

- The singer was spotted with jeweller Johnny Dang who has worked with several international superstars

- Davido showed off a diamond-studded hand sanitiser among other items he purchased

- The superstar also shared a video showing how he paid for the items in stacks of dollar bills

Nigerian singer Davido has been having the time of his life abroad and this also includes making some luxury purchases of clothes, footwear and jewellery.

Weeks after linking up with his official jeweller, Icebox, the Jowo crooner who is currently in Houston, Texas, made a stop at the store of a famous jewellery company, Johnny Dang and Co.

The singer did not just make a random stop but made sure to part away with millions of naira for some of the luxury pieces available for purchase.

Davido took to his Instastory channel to give fans an insight into what he was spending his hard-earned money on.

A portion of his Instastory post captured the singer showing off a full diamond-studded hand sanitiser. In a different post, the singer was spotted taking out bundles of dollar bills from his bag as he prepared to make payment for what he purchased.

He was also seen posing with the owner of the luxury store.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the afrobeats musician scored another impressive achievement that left Nigerians proud of him.

Davido gave a beautiful performance in the newly released international movie, Coming to America (part 2).

Many Nigerians on social media could not stop hailing the singer for the feat.

Adeyinka Odutuyo is an entertainment/lifestyle journalist at Legit.ng with over three years of working experience in the media industry.

He has a degree in Linguistics and Communication Studies from Osun State University, Osogbo. When he is not writing about celebrities, you will find him blogging about local Nigerian recipes on Instagram (@playfoodbyyinka)

