BBNaija Nengi's new home reportedly cost her N75 million, more photos of luxury mansion surfaces

- Fans on social media cannot stop talking about BBNaija Nengi’s newly purchased home

- Although the reality star did not reveal the price of the house, it reportedly cost her about N75m

- More photos of the building were sighted on the official Instagram page of the real estate company she made the purchase from

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Nengi, recently left her fans and followers in the online community surprised after she shared the news of her newly acquired mansion.

The reality star posted a photo of the new house but she did not disclose the amount of money she spent on acquiring the luxury building.

However, some fans who were curious about the new building were spotted in her comment section claiming that the BBNaija star coughed out over N70 million for the house.

Well, Legit.ng did a little digging and found pictures of the house on the official Instagram page of the real estate company that sold it to her.

The house was put up for sale at N75 million (($166k). Nengi's four-bedroom duplex features a fully-fitted Kitchen, family lounge, a dining area, a walk-in shower among other things.

Check out the photos below:

More photos of Nengi's luxury mansion surfaces online.

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the reality star fielded a question from a fan about how she copes with internet trolls.

Nengi admitted it wasn't easy as celebrities are also human beings. The BBNaija star, however, said she is happy with the love she gets from her fans.

This happened shortly after Lucy hailed her for gifting her a huge amount of money.

