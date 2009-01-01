Home | News | General | Tragedy as veteran Nollywood star Lambert Dike dies few days to his birthday

- Another veteran movie star has joined the list of those who have parted the world in 2021

- The actor, Lambert Dike, passed away just a few days to his birthday

- According to reports, Dikeh passed away in his village where he had visited to recuperate from a health challenge

It is indeed a sad and trying period for the family members of veteran Nigerian movie star, Lambert Dike, who were forced to say goodbye to their loved one who bade the world goodbye on Friday, March 5.

The respected movie star had battled with a brief health challenge and left Lagos for his village in Imo state during the last quarter of 2020, Yorubamovie Gist reports.

Nollywood star Lambert Dikeh dies few days to his birthday. Photo: Prince Lambert Dike

Source: Facebook

Unfortunately, Dike could not make it back to Lagos before he left the world. The actor known for his roles in Yoruba and Igbo movie productions would have clocked a new age on Saturday, March 13.

Dike died exactly eight days to his birthday. A visit to his Facebook page shows that the actor still wished his fans a happy New Year celebration on January 1st.

Some days ago, Legit.ng reported that ace broadcaster and thespian Sadiq Daba left the world on Wednesday, March 3, around 8.30pm.

Daba had a long battle with leukaemia and prostate cancer. The respected movie star was said to have passed away in Lagos.

Mourning the late actor, a dedicated fan wrote:

"Sadiq Daba aka Bitrus. Rest in peace. It was an honour to have known you and thank you for gracing our silver screen during my formative years."

---

Source: Legit

