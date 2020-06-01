Home | News | General | Pregnant woman hacks husband to death in Delta

By Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

A 27-year old man identified as Edafe, was yesterday, allegedly macheted to death at Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, by his pregnant wife for infidelity.

It was gathered that the incident took place at the Ekrejebor area of the metropolis.

Sources said the 22-year-old woman identified as Okiemute was angry that her husband did not spend the night at home and had on his return attacked him with a machete.

Saying that she inflicted machete injuries on one of his hands and abdomen, a source who sought anonymity said she then “ran to Ughelli ‘A’ division to report herself.

“Friends of her husband rushed him to Central Hospital Ughelli where he was confirmed dead. Angered by his death, the friends wheeled and dumped his corpse at the entrance of Ughelli ‘A’ division.”

Disclosing that the woman is a mother of a two-year-old child, the source said Edafe had only recently bought a new car for his wife.

Confirming the incident, Acting Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Bright Edafe said the matter had been transferred to the state command headquarters for further investigation.

