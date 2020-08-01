Home | News | General | Consumption of illicit drugs a major problem in Nigeria – NNPC GMD

By Obas Esiedesa

GROUP Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari has observed that consumption of illicit drugs has become a major problem in Nigeria.

Kyari, according to a statement by the Corporation on Monday, made this observation when the management team of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) led by its Chairman, Brig. Gen. Muhammad Buba Marwa (rtd) visited him in Abuja.

He noted that as a socially responsible entity, the Corporation would do everything within its power to support the fight against drug trafficking in the country.

He pointed out that beyond the strict enforcement of the drug policy in the Corporation, there was need for NNPC to be sensitive to the ravaging effect of drug abuse in the larger society.

He said: “Consumption of illicit drugs is a major problem in this country, ravaging communities and all categories of people and dispositions. As an enabler organization that is very conscious of what happens in our country, we are very interested in the containment of illicit drugs in Nigeria”.

Earlier, Brig. Gen. Marwa (rtd) appealed to the Corporation for support in the fight against the menace of drug abuse in Nigeria.

He commended the NNPC GMD for his progressive, doggedness and result-oriented leadership style.

