Home | News | General | Wike’s outstanding achievements recommend him for higher responsibilities — Rep. T.J Yusuf

Governor Nyesom Wike

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf has lauded the developmental strides of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, saying they have qualified him for higher responsibilities in Nigeria.

Yusuf who represents Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency of Kogi state, despite the challenge of dwindling revenue, the governor has continued to impact positively on the state through people-oriented projects.

In a statement, the federal lawmaker said Wike’s populist approach to governance has distinguished him from his peers especially in the ruling party.

“Gov Nyesom Wike’s outstanding achievements amply recommend him for higher responsibilities in Nigeria. His effective management of state resources for the execution of major projects already projects him as a leading light in this dark moment of our democracy.

“Beyond the ongoing massive infrastructural development and various project commissioning which continue to attract the attention and presence of eminent leaders across the federation, Gov Wike has positively impacted all sectors of the state’s economy while revolutions in the health, agricultural and education sectors, the strings of flyovers scattered all over strategic points in Port Harcourt to decongest a seemingly insurmountable traffic situation are a clear attestation to what visionary and people-oriented leadership can do.

“Agricultural productivity is being boosted with a state Cassava Processing Company with 3,000 uptakers, there are three new campuses for the State University supported with N9billion takeoff grant; Gov Wike established a Medical School for the state university and gave scholarships to Rivers indigenes studying Medicine at Pamo University.

“In addition, 5,000 youths are now being recruited into the Rivers state civil service towards reducing youth unemployment, in sports, the Real Madrid Football Academy has been established to combine education and football towards addressing youth development and grooming of future stars.

“In the health sector, there is now a Mother/Child Hospital to address antenatal and paediatric health issues while a Cancer/Cardiovascular Disease Centre is about to be established in Rivers state.

“In Abuja, we have seen how lies and propaganda about change have only brought Nigerians’ suffering to the next level; fuel price and the cost of living are about to jump to the next level once again.

“Rivers state is faring well but elsewhere, the ruling party’s two weeks old promise about the end of school abductions just got shattered at the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation where bandits again abducted innocent students.

“Under the APC government’s opaque ‘transparency’, some of its officials are currently in court over alleged looting of N4.5 billion at Federal Internal Revenue Service yet others have just been summoned by the House of Representatives over what may be a classic case of ‘looting the loot’ involving forfeited assets.

“In an APC era where the only things rising to ‘Next Level’ are rates of unemployment, prices of all marketable items, kidnapping of students and numerous dimensions of human miseries, Gov Nyesom Wike has demonstrated consistency, standing out as an outstanding example of people-centred leadership in Nigeria”, Yusuf said

Vanguard News Nigeria

