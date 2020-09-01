Home | News | General | PIB: Gov Emmanuel says no deal for host communities

By Harris Emanuel – Uyo

As part of efforts to drive its industrialization agenda, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has disclosed that it is developing local content and providing infrastructure towards the establishment of oil and gas mid-stream industries.

Governor Emmanuel disclosed this at the Niger Delta Stakeholders Engagement and Sensitization Summit held at Ibom Hotels and Golf Resort, Uyo, the state capital.

Emmanuel who was represented by his deputy, Moses Ekpo, asserted that his government was doing everything possible to provide the right ambience for industrialization activities as well as other efforts aimed at promoting peace and a conducive working environment for oil companies in the state.

Speaking on the proposed Petroleum Industry Bill, he noted that it was meant to align the institutions governing the administration of the oil industry, promote transparency and accountability while creating a profit-oriented National Petroleum Company, and further drew attention to the gray areas of the Bill.

He said, “However, in considering several clauses in the proposed Bill which deals with environmental protection and community development, it appears there is no genuine intention of involving the people of the host communities in developing their areas. This is unfortunate.

“It is said that throughout the draft of the proposed Bill, the interest of the government of the oil-producing states is not captured; rather, overwhelming powers were given to the oil companies”.

Emmanuel also decried the attitude which he said fails to take cognizance of the fact that “in times of conflict, it is the state governments that will be called upon to settle such disputes.”

He, therefore, advocated for some reserved slots for the oil-producing states in the Commission, explaining that the South-South Governors, after consultations with the people of the Niger Delta, had agreed at their meeting, for upward review of the Host Community Trust Fund in the Petroleum Industry Bill to 10 percent from the proposed 2.5 per cent.

While stressing the need for everyone to join hands to work for the interest and development of the Oil Producing Communities, he called on all stakeholders and representatives of the Niger Delta States in the National Assembly to ensure that the people of the Region were not allowed to be enslaved by oil and gas companies through the powers the law would bestow on them if passed.

He thanked the organizers of the event for selecting Akwa Ibom State for the inaugural Summit.

In a keynote address, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva explained that the summit was held to bring together local, national, and international stakeholders from governments, private- sector, non-governmental organizations, developmental partners, and international investors to showcase the Federal and State government efforts in community development, creation of employment opportunities and other potentials of the oil and gas sector available to the indigenes of the Niger Delta.

Sylva stated that “In line with Ministry’s mandate and strategy to reposition the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry for optimum performance, the government decided to conduct Host Community Engagement and Sensitization Summits in the nine states of the Niger Delta region, for the purpose of creating awareness of the on-going initiatives and opportunities that abound to the host communities”.

He said that the federal government fully recognizes the challenges host communities were facing to include, including environmental pollution, insecurity, receding employment opportunities, inadequate social and economic infrastructure, sub-optimal participation in the oil and gas value chain, and has therefore commenced efforts aimed at addressing the challenges.

Speaking on the legitimate demand for the International Oil and Gas Companies to move their headquarters to the Niger Delta region to allow for greater participation by the host Communities, he assured that government is ready to collaborate with host communities to do whatever is required to create a conducive environment that will make the relocation possible.

