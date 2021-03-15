Home | News | General | Fear grips residents as gas pipeline leaks in Lagos

By Bose Adelaja

Palpable fear, on Monday, gripped the residents of Eric Moore Road, Surulere, Lagos following a gas pipeline that leaked in the area.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when some of the residents noticed the leakage near Flour Mills/Bagco area.

Eye witnesses account said as soon as the leakage was noticed, some of the residents ran helter-skelter while others alerted their loved ones about the development.

It was gathered that scores of residents abandoned the area for fear of the unknown.

However, the Nigeria Gas Marketing Company was said to have isolated the line while fire services both from state and federal levels were on the ground to prevent possible explosions in the area as people were advised to stay away from the area.

At press time, Lagos State Acting Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, who confirmed the incident said the situation has been brought under control and responders have dispersed from the scene. He said, “The line has been having issues before now as the scene has been excavated while the valves are exposed,”

Vanguard News Nigeria

