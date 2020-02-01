Home | News | General | 2023: We know who ‘ll take over from Okowa — UPV

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

URHOBO Political Vision, UPV, a political pressure group, Monday, said it knows who would take over from Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2023.

National Chairman of the group, Comrade Kingsley Agaya who stated this while briefing Journalists at Orerokpe, Okpe Local Government Area, told intending “aspirants to thread diligently and watch the terrain carefully before indicating their interest.

“My group already knows the next governor of the state come 2023”, saying that “the governorship race in the state is going to be unpredictable by many people because of its dramatic twist”.

Maintaining that “the UPV already knows where the pendulum will swing to”, he said “the group will come out one day to throw its weight and support behind the senatorial district and aspirant who will take over from Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

“For now, the group is still consulting with political leaders across the three senatorial districts of the state. At the appropriate time, the group will blow the whistle and mobilize for the rightful aspirant who in our mind will be the next governor of the state”.

While urging members of the group to be steadfast, Agaya assured that they would in no distant time, reap the fruit of their labour.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General