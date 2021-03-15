Home | News | General | I’ll not hesitate to sack any disloyal aide — Akeredolu warns

Dayo Johnson Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has said that he would not hesitate to sack any of his aides who displayed any acts of disloyalty.

Akeredolu said this in Akure, the state capital during the swearing-in of four newly appointed commissioners.

The four commissioners include Donald Ojogo, Charles Titiloye, Aminu Raimi and Wale Akinterinwa. Akeredolu said that he would not tolerate disloyalty during his second term in office.

” Anybody sacked for being disloyalty would not be recalled.

“We will sanction disloyalty with dispatch. We will not allow it to fester.

“There will be no room for an explanation because the choices I made are deliberate.

“My resolve to being you back underscore the importance of the quality of services you rendered in our first term. Our people are expecting a lot.

It behoves on us to sustain the level of excellence.”

“All public officials will be expected to put in their best in the service of the people. On this, there will be no compromise.

“The new commissioners are enjoined to continue from where they stopped. Much is expected from them still.

” Our administration will continue to encourage all public officials to perform optimally. Only those who are ready to serve indeed will be engaged.

“We shall be demanding extreme diligence. We will not condone mischief and all acts which mock decency. We will sanction disloyalty with dispatch.

“It is in the light of this that we admonish the commissioners to avoid all distractions. They should remain focused on the collective goal set by this administration for maximum positive impact.

Akeredolu appealed to the friends and associates of the new appointees that they ” must desist from mounting pressures capable of distracting them.

“The purpose for which they have been called upon to serve must be achieved.

The commissioners were directed to resume in their former ministries.

Alhaji Raimi Aminu takes over in the works and infrastructure ministry, Wale Akinterinwa, Finance, Donald Ojogo, information & Orientation and Charles Titilayo, Attorney General & Justice commissioner

