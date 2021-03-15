Home | News | General | Eden Hazard suffers from a muscle injury, could be out for 4-6 weeks
I’ll not hesitate to sack any disloyal aide — Akeredolu warns
Ex-Emir Sanusi Has Not Been Appointed As Our Leader – Tijjaniyya Islamic Sect

Eden Hazard suffers from a muscle injury, could be out for 4-6 weeks



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that Eden Hazard has suffered a setback, just days after he made his return in Real Madrid’s 2-1 win against Elche.

altalt

Hazard came on for the final 15 minutes against Elche and there was the hope that he could feature off the bench in Los Blancos’ Champions League tie against Atalanta on Tuesday night, but that is no longer possible.

“Something is going on,” Zidane revealed when asked about Hazard during Monday’s pre-match press conference.

“He has never been injured in his career and this is new for him. I can’t explain more.

“We all want to help him. I hope he will be with us soon.”

He only played 15 minutes since January.????

Get well soon, Eden.????

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 187