Home | News | General | Eden Hazard suffers from a muscle injury, could be out for 4-6 weeks

Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that Eden Hazard has suffered a setback, just days after he made his return in Real Madrid’s 2-1 win against Elche.

Hazard came on for the final 15 minutes against Elche and there was the hope that he could feature off the bench in Los Blancos’ Champions League tie against Atalanta on Tuesday night, but that is no longer possible.

“Something is going on,” Zidane revealed when asked about Hazard during Monday’s pre-match press conference.

“He has never been injured in his career and this is new for him. I can’t explain more.

“We all want to help him. I hope he will be with us soon.”

He only played 15 minutes since January.????

Get well soon, Eden.????

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General