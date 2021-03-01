Home | News | General | “Catholic Church Can’t Bless Same-sex Unions” – Vatican

The hopes of gays and same-sex rights activists have been dashed by the Roman Catholic church.

The Roman Catholic church has revealed why it cannot bless same-sex unions.

According to the Vatican, such blessings are “not licit” if carried out..

The Vatican’s doctrinal office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), issued the ruling earlier today in response to questions and moves in some parishes to impart such blessings as a sign of welcome to gay Catholics since the Church does not permit homosexual marriage.

Pope Francis approved the response, the CDF said, adding that it was “not intended to be a form of unjust discrimination, but rather a reminder of the truth of the liturgical rite”.

It said such blessings were not permissible even though they were “motivated by a sincere desire to welcome and accompany homosexual persons” and help them grow in the faith.

The CDF note said that since marriage between a man and a woman was a sacrament and blessings are related to the sacrament of marriage, they could not be extended to same-sex couples.

“For this reason, it is not licit to impart a blessing on relationships, or partnerships, even stable, that involve sexual activity outside of marriage (i.e., outside the indissoluble union of a man and a woman open in itself to the transmission of life), as is the case of the unions between persons of the same sex,” it said.

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General