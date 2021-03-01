Buhari receives Okonjo-Iweala in Aso Villa

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has received the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, at the State House in Abuja on Monday.
Okonjo-Iweala, a former Minister of Finance in Nigeria, visited the President weeks after she was appointed as the WTO DG..
She was welcomed at the Villa by the Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Minister of State for Trade and Investment, Ambassador Maryam Katagum and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.
Okonjo-Iweala had also visited the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, where she was received by the Minister, Zainab Ahmed.
