Supreme Court Finally Sentences Powerful Former Governor To 10 Years in Jail (Details below)

The supreme court has affirmed the conviction and 10-year jail term of Joshua Dariye, former governor of Plateau state.

The judgment delivered on Friday, Helen Ogunwumiju, who read the decision of the apex court, affirmed the conviction on the charges of criminal breach of trust which carries a 10-year Jail term.

However, the supreme court quashed the charges which border on misappropriation of funds which carry a two-year Jail term.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had charged Dariye to court in 2007, accusing him of diverting N1.126 billion from Plateau government’s ecological fund.

In June 2018, Adebukola Banjoko, judge of a federal capital territory (FCT) high court in Gudu, sentenced Dariye to 14 years imprisonment having found him guilty on 15 out the 23 counts preferred against him.

Dariye was governor between 1999 and 2007. (The Cable)

