Home | News | General | Supreme Court Finally Sentences Powerful Former Governor To 10 Years in Jail (Details below)
Biafra Government: FG replies Asari Dokubo
If You Are Buying Petrol in Nigeria Be Very Careful, See What People Now Sell as Petrol (Video below)

Supreme Court Finally Sentences Powerful Former Governor To 10 Years in Jail (Details below)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The supreme court has affirmed the conviction and 10-year jail term of Joshua Dariye, former governor of Plateau state.

The judgment delivered on Friday, Helen Ogunwumiju, who read the decision of the apex court, affirmed the conviction on the charges of criminal breach of trust which carries a 10-year Jail term.


However, the supreme court quashed the charges which border on misappropriation of funds which carry a two-year Jail term.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had charged Dariye to court in 2007, accusing him of diverting N1.126 billion from Plateau government’s ecological fund.

In June 2018, Adebukola Banjoko, judge of a federal capital territory (FCT) high court in Gudu, sentenced Dariye to 14 years imprisonment having found him guilty on 15 out the 23 counts preferred against him.
Dariye was governor between 1999 and 2007. (The Cable)

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 187