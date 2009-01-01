Home | News | General | Diogo Jota scores as Liverpool record important win over Wolves in Premier League battle

- Diogo Jota scored for Liverpool on Monday night, March 15, in their win over Wolves

- This win will be a morale booster for Jurgen Klopp and his wards in the Premier League

- Liverpool have not been impressive in their last couple of games this season

Reigning Premier League champions Liverpool on Monday night, March 15, returned to winning ways beating Wolves 1-0 in a tough encounter which would have ended in a draw.

Following series of unimpressive performance this term in the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp and his men went into this game with great determination to win.

Sadio Mane would have given Liverpool the lead in the first 10 minutes after getting a nice pass from Mohamed Salah, but he was unable to find the back of the net.

The Egypt international himself was denied three minutes later by the woodwork which could have given the Reds a goal against Wolves.

Diogo Jota finally scored the goal for Liverpool before the end of the first half as he received a nice pass from Sadio Mane to give the Reds the lead.

Liverpool tried their best to score more goals in the second half, but the Reds were unable to break Wolves defense in this Premier League encounter.

Liverpool stars in action against Wolves in Premier League game. Photo by Paul Ellis

Source: Getty Images

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Barcelona are edging closer to sealing a move for out-of-contract Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum this summer.

The 30-year-old Dutchman will be a free agent at the end of this season and he appears ready for a fresh challenge away from Anfield.

He was part of the squad that helped Jurgen Klopp win Champions League and Premier League in successive seasons.

However, he is wanted by Ronald Koeman who has been trying to rebuild the Barca team since he became the boss in August 2020.

Sources claim Wijnaldum had a dream to play in Barcelona’s famous colours, with Football Insider reporting the Catalan club are in pole position.

The publication reveals that the Dutch-born manager has lined up the Reds star as one of his five key transfer targets in the summer with the cash-strapped La Liga giants looking to snap up the best free transfers.

