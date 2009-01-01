Home | News | General | Banditry: El-Rufai on all-out war against criminality, needs our support, says Uba Sani

- Senator Uba Sani has urged the people of Kaduna state to support Governor El-Rufai in his fight against banditry in the state

- The lawmaker made the plea on Monday, March 15, over the recent kidnappings in Kaduna

- According to him, the governor is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that people's lives and property are protected

A lawmaker representing Kaduna Central at the Senate, Uba Sani has urged the people of the state to lend their full weight behind Governor Nasir El-Rufai's war against banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, and allied crimes.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Kaduna, Nasir Dambatta, reports that the lawmaker explained that the El-Rufai administration has since moved from agonizing over the incessant attacks on communities to an 'all-out assault on criminal elements' with a determination to win the war.

Senator Uba Sani further stated that El-Rufai was leading from the front, adding that the governor, therefore, means business in the fight against all forms of criminality.

Senator Uba Sani has urged the people of Kaduna to support Governor Nasir El-Rufai in his war against criminality in the state. Credit: Uba Sani.

The lawmaker who is also the chairman of the Senate committee in banking, insurance and other financial institutions declared that the days of banditry are indeed numbered in Kaduna state.

He also advised his constituents to give the governor total support as he wages a relentless battle against murderous elements and retrogressive forces in the state.

The senator said:

"I wish to passionately call on my constituents, the good people of Kaduna Central Central senatorial district to give the governor total support as he wages a relentless battle against murderous elements and retrogressive forces keen on reversing the gains the government has made in the areas of development and peaceful co-existence. We must collectively make Kaduna State extremely hot for them. In unity lies our hope of success."

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for what he described as his exemplary leadership in critical times such as this.

Sani noted that the president has been giving Kaduna state all the support it needs to degrade the bandits.

Senator Sani said:

"He (Buhari) has commiserated with the people and reassured them of their safety and security. We pray for Mr. President's continued sound health as he steers the ship of state in these challenging times."

"I must not fail to mention the Senate president, His Excellency, Dr. Ahmad Lawan for the uncommon support he has been giving Governor Elrufai since the insecurity situation took a dangerous turn. We deeply appreciate his support and thank him for his friendship.

"Our gallant members of the armed forces, the police, and operatives of the Department for State Services (DSS) have been showing their mettle in the battle against banditry, kidnapping, and other forms of criminality. Their patriotism and deep love for our people have been on the display. We are indebted to them."

The senator emphasised that there was no better time than now to join hands with the government as it moves to tackle the insecurity challenge in the State.

He stressed:

"This is the time for all of us to close ranks and give total support to the government as it strives to make life uncomfortable for enemies of our people. They (criminals) want to arrest development. They are keen on ensuring food insecurity. We must defeat banditry so that we can continue, without interruption, the unfinished business of making Kaduna State a model of development in Nigeria."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Kaduna state government confirmed the abduction of pupils and teachers in Birnin Gwari local government area of the state on Monday, March 15.

This is contained in a statement released by the state's commissioner of internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

Source: Legit

