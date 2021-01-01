Home | News | General | Christian Association of Nigeria drags FG to court over CAMA law

- The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has dragged the federal government to court

- The court case was instituted due to the controversial Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 popularly called CAMA

- The CAN also lined up several legal luminaries led by a popular Senior Advocate of Nigeria to help manage the case

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has dragged the federal government to court to challenge the legality or otherwise of the just gazetted controversial Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 popularly called CAMA.

The Christian body said it went to court to adjudicate on some provisions which its association is not comfortable with.

ThisDay reports that the case with suit No FHC/ABJ/CS/244/2021 is between the Incorporated Trustees of CAN, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), and minister of industry, trade, and investment which was filed before the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Nigerian Tribune reports that a statement issued by the general secretary, Joseph Bade Daramola, said the case came up for mention at the Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday, March 15.

The CAMA Act is one of the controversial laws passed under the Buhari administration. Photo credit: @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

According to CAN, the case was filed on its behalf by its lawyers led by Joe-Kyari Gadzama (SAN) and a host of other legal luminaries.

CAN had, while rejecting the amended CAMA law, said:

“The satanic section of the controversial and ungodly law is Section 839 (1) &(2), which empowers the Commission to suspend trustees of an association (in this case, the church) and appoint the interim managers to manage the affairs of the association for some given reasons, is unacceptable.”

Recall that two prominent Nigerian human rights activists, Femi Falana and Chidi Odinkalu, a former National Human Rights Commission chairman, recently kicked against sections of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020.

Both Falana and Odinkalu vehemently rejected some provisions of the legislation on the grounds that they violate the fundamental rights of not just Nigerians but also reduced the freedom of civil society organisations.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the federal government revealed that the full implementation of the controversial CAMA law will start on January 1, 2021.

This was disclosed on behalf of the government by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) via a tweet in November 2020.

The commission revealed that it has officially taken delivery of a copy of the Gazetted CAMA, 2020 from the Clerk of the National Assembly, adding that machinery is already in place to commence full implementation of the CAMA act in 2021.

Source: Legit.ng News

