Igbo Apprenticeship System passes first phase of editorial work for Harvard Business Review

- The Igbo Apprenticeship System has been adopted for decades by the people of southeast Nigeria

- Popularly called the 'Umunne Economics,' the system has taken many Igbo families out of poverty

- A Nigerian professor of Igbo ethnic stock, Ndubuisi Ekekwe, is taking it a step further by pushing for the system's publication on a global platform

Professor Ndubuisi Ekekwe, founder and president of the African Institute of Technology, has revealed that the Igbo Apprenticeship System has passed the first phase of editorial work at Harvard.

Professor Ekekwe made the announcement via his Twitter page on Tuesday, February 24, adding that there are more phases to go.

He wrote:

“The Igbo Apprenticeship System work has passed the first phase of editorial work at Harvard. We have more phases to go, but everything is looking fine. Due to the nature of the topic, it is taking time.”

Professor Ekekwe is one of the Nigerians doing the country proud in his chosen field. Photo credit: @ndekekwe

Source: Twitter

Apart from being a professor, inventor, and entrepreneur, Ekekwe is also a Harvard Business Review writer.

Defining the system, Professor Ekekwe wrote:

“The Igbo Apprenticeship System is a business philosophy of shared prosperity where participants co-competitively participate to attain organic economic equilibrium where accumulated market leverageable factors are constantly weighted and calibrated out.”

He noted further that the system, via dilution and surrendering of market share, enables social resilience and the formation of livable clusters, engineered by major participants funding their competitors.

He said this comes with success measured on quantifiable support to stakeholders, and not by absolute market dominance.

He added:

“My postulation is that everything the world is looking for, to reduce inequality, the Igbo Apprenticeship System has frameworks that could be adapted, for the rise of all.”

Igbo people are known for their diligence and broad participation in business life in Nigeria. Igbo businessmen and women have been playing significant roles in Nigerian industrial and business spheres for a long time.

This explains why so many of them are quite wealthy.

Source: Legit Nigeria

