Troops kill over 41 Boko Haram members, rescue 60 kidnap victims in Borno state

- The Nigerian Army has dealt a huge blow to Boko Haram terrorists in Borno state

- Soldiers of the Nigerian Army killed over 40 terrorists during a gun battle and rescued 60 people abducted by the terror group

- The troops have been the upper hand in recent battles with the terrorists

The Nigerian Army says its troops have killed 41 terrorists along Gulwa and Musuri Musuri in Gamboru Ngala local government area of Borno state.

Army spokesman, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday, March 15.

Part of the statement read:

“At Musuri, troops encountered elements of the terrorist group and swiftly engaged them in a firefight which lasted for about 45 minutes.

“With superior firepower, troops ultimately dominated the area after neutralizing 41 of the terrorists. They also recovered sophisticated weapons and rescued 60 elderly women and children who were in the terrorists’ captivity.”

The Chief of Army Staff recently tasked the troops to finish-off the terror group. Photo credit: Audu Marte/AFP

Source: Getty Images

He said items recovered from the insurgents include: 12 AK47 rifles, 8 Fabric Nationale rifles, a motorcycle, 6 bicycles, mechanic toolboxes, a sewing machine, a large number of batteries used for making Improvised Explosive Devices amongst others.

Brigadier-General Yerima also reiterated the commitment of the troops in ridding the entire country of the terrorists.

Recall that on Sunday evening, March 14, troops repelled an attack on Zabarmari town, Jere local government area of the state.

Daily Trust reports that the incident happened around 6 pm at a checkpoint near the town where troops overpowered the advancing insurgents.

A resident, Malam Mikail was quoted as saying:

“The attackers appeared in large number but unknown to them the soldiers who were combat-ready opened fire and drove them away. The incident would have been deadly.”

“We later saw smoke billowing around Adamari town but it was unclear if it was connected to the attack.”

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru, on Sunday, March 14 assured that the ongoing war against Boko Haram will soon be over.

Attahiru made the comment in Yobe state when he visited troops of Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole of the Nigerian Army in Damaturu.

The COAS told the soldiers that he came to assure them that Boko Haram would be ended within a reasonable period of time.

In another development, the Nigerian Army has issued a stern warning to an Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, against making comments to disparage its name.

A statement from the Army on Monday, March 8 seen by Legit.ng, cautioned the controversial cleric against maligning its image.

The statement signed by Army spokesman, Brigadier-General Mohammed Yerima, noted that deployment of soldiers for national assignments is not made based on religious considerations.

