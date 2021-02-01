COVID-19:Over 8000 Nigerians ‘ve so far received AstraZeneca vaccines – NPHCDA

Noting that:”All state governors apart from Kogi have launched the vaccination programme”,he said “these launches also involved public vaccination of the governor and strategic leaders, again to underscore the confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.”

Executive Director of NPHCDA,Dr Faisal Shuaib, speaking yesterday at the weekly media briefing of COVID-19 Presidential Task Force, however,said “mild side effects such as pain and swelling at the site of the vaccination, are expected.”

This was as the agency said it has not received any official report of serious adverse effects from any of those who have been vaccinated.

“As part of the vaccine launch in the states that occurred last week, over 8,000 Nigerians have been administered the vaccine.

” We have not received any official report of serious adverse effects from any of those who have been vaccinated. Of course, mild side effects such as pain and swelling at the site of the vaccination, are expected. This is normal with any vaccination, and we are working closely with NAFDAC to monitor any unusual adverse reactions,”he said.

He assured “Nigerians that the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) is firmly committed to safe and successful COVID-19 vaccination program in the country.”

” No safety and efficacy standards has been compromised in the decision of the government to introduce the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine,”he said, adding:”The vaccine was approved for emergency use listing by the WHO and was tested and certified as safe and effective for use in Nigeria by NAFDAC.”

” Our cold chain stores are very efficient and powered to ensure that the optimal temperature is maintained in the distribution of this vaccine to the states and LGAs throughout the country,”Dr Faisal said.

He spoke further:”It is important to note that none of the approved brands of COVID-19 vaccine is inferior. Understandably that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine costs relatively less than the other available brands of the COVID-19 vaccine. This is because AstraZeneca which partnered with Oxford to produce the vaccine decided and announced that they will not make profit during the pandemic, as such, they sell the COVID-19 vaccine at cost price.

“As you very well know, the AstraZeneca vaccine is being used in many parts of the world. Even after the roll-out suspension by some European countries over certain concerns raised, the World Health Organization and Its Vaccines Advisory Committee has advised that there is no reason to stop using Oxford/Astrazeneca and the UK’s regulator has also determined that evidence does not suggest that the vaccine causes blood clots.

“Governments that paused its distribution due to concerns arising from the ABV5300 batch have stated that they are taking precautionary measures. We continue to monitor this and remain in close contact with our counterparts at the WHO. The health and safety of Nigerians is our priority. So, in essence, if the brand is not safe and efficacious enough in protecting people against COVID-19, it would not have been endorsed by WHO and no country, including Nigeria, would have introduced it to its citizens.

“Let me again use this medium to affirm to all Nigerians that the safety of vaccines delivered to the country is paramount to the PTF. This has enhanced multi-sectoral collaboration among stakeholders and technical entities, to ensure that the highest global standards are met for vaccines delivered and administered to Nigerians. Clear, rigorous protocols are continually being followed to safeguard the health of our population.

“His Excellency, the President and the Vice were vaccinated with AstraZeneca vaccine. Many other leaders across the country – Governors, Traditional Leaders, Heads of MDAs, including myself have received the first dose of the vaccine, and I am glad to inform you that we are all doing fine.

“All the identified priority groups are being vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine and the second dose will be in 12 weeks (i.e. 3months or 90days). The reason for this interval is because the evidence shows that the longer the time interval between the first and second doses, the higher the immune response.

“While we encourage the online registration, we are not unaware of the challenges some people are experiencing, especially issues related to vaccination venues and dates. Many of these challenges are either due to network issues or because individuals are not among those being prioritized in the current phase. People should note that the current vaccination phase is for health workers and other frontline workers. Others would be scheduled according to when they are eligible. We therefore urge everyone to be patient for their turn to get vaccinated.

“In every step of our planning and decisions on COVID-19 vaccination, the government has remained cautious of ensuring that Nigerians are protected, and that the country recovers from this pandemic and returns fully to normal activities. May I therefore crave your indulgence to continue to support the government in conveying truthful, factual and objective messages to Nigerians in order to dispel misguided rumours around COVID-19 vaccines and the on-going efforts to protect citizens against the disease.”