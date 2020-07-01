Home | News | General | Nigeria vaccinates 8,000 in 35 states except Kogi

Kindly Share This Story:

No fewer than 8,000 persons have so far been vaccinated in 35 states and the FCT, the Presidential Task Force (PTF), on COVID-19, said on Monday in Abuja.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, made the disclosure at the PTF briefing, on Monday in Abuja.

Shuaib however, said Kogi remained the only state yet to receive the vaccines because its cold chains for preservation of the vaccines were under repair.

He said the vaccines had been tested and verified to be effective and safe for use, dismissing rumours and concerns about the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines as causing blood cloth.

On the price of the vaccines, he said the vaccine was cheaper than other available vaccines in the market as the producers were concerned about human safety over making profit.

He said Nigerians should concern themselves with the efficacy of the vaccine rather than reject it because of its market price saying countries like the UK and many others were still using it.

On the experienced bottleneck for registration, the NPHCDA boss said anyone eligible for registration could also be manually registered at the vaccination centre.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General