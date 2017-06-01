Home | News | General | Grammy Awards: Don’t be boastful, Ossai tell Burna Boy, Wizkid

Ossia Ovie

Special Assistant on media to Delta State Governor Mr Ossai Ovie Success has congratulated Wizkid and Burna Boy over their success at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

In a congratulatory message to the singers on his social media handle ,Ossai said Burna Boy and Wizkid should not be carried away and should not be boastful.

“I am proud of you guys and excited to congratulate you both for bringing Grammy Home.

“The news about you guys winning the 2021 Grammy for Best Global Music Album and Best Music Video Grammy award is worth celebrating .

“Over the years we have been looking for a day like this when our people will be celebrated all Over the world .

“I am urging you both to exhibit humility to attain more greatness”

