Grammy Awards: Don't be boastful, Ossai tell Burna Boy, Wizkid
Grammy Awards: Don’t be boastful, Ossai tell Burna Boy, Wizkid



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  3 hours 40 minutes ago
Ossia Ovie

Special Assistant on media to Delta State Governor Mr Ossai Ovie Success has congratulated  Wizkid and Burna Boy over  their success at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

In a congratulatory message to the singers on his social media handle ,Ossai said Burna Boy and  Wizkid should not be carried away and should not be boastful. 

“I am proud of you guys and excited to congratulate you both for bringing Grammy Home.

“The news about you guys winning the 2021 Grammy for Best Global Music Album and  Best Music Video Grammy award  is worth celebrating .

“Over the years we have been looking for a day like this when our people will be celebrated all Over the world .

“I am urging you both to exhibit humility  to attain more greatness”

