Barcelona vs Huesca: Messi brace keeps Barca in the hunt for La Liga title

A Lionel Messi double, a delightful Antoine Griezmann strike and a lovely header from Oscar Mingueza do the damage for Barcelona – and keep them firmly in the title hunt in La Liga as they run out comfortable victors over lowly Huesca at Camp Nou. At full-time, it has finished Barcelona 4-1 Huesca.

Another word of appreciation for Lionel Messi? Go on then. He’ll be in Qatar next year, surely, with Argentina, in what will be his final shot at the one major honour to elude him in the game. After the disappointment of Russia, he’ll be determined to make amends – and if he conducts his side like this, he’ll have a great chance..

Ronald Koeman will have much to be pleased about. That strange penalty at the end of the first half is effectively the only blemish his side have to show – and after the frustrations of Europe, it is a much needed tonic for the troops. Pacheta still has his work cut out for him..

