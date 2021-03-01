Home | News | General | 40ft container fall on 4 vehicles in Lagos (Photos)

A 40-foot container fell on three stationary vehicles and a tricycle in Lagos State on Monday. No life was lost.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours at Barracks Bus Stop inward Trade Fair, was said to have left many road users stranded for hours as a result of the traffic gridlock it caused..

The affected vehicles were a black Toyota Yaris, with number plates LSR 247 GP; a grey Honda CRV, with number plate KND 80 BS, ash coloured Suzuki minibus with number plates KSF 904 XY and TVS green tricycle with number plates AGL 831 QL..

The incident occurred precisely a year after a pipeline explosion occurred at Abule-Ado/Soba area.

According to eyewitnesses’ accounts, the accident occurred due to recklessness on the part of the truck driver, who lost control of the vehicle.

Confirming the incident, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the incident did not record any loss of life.

He said: “No loss of life or injuries recorded at the scene of the incident. The Agency’s team, the Police, the Nigerian Army, Ojo Cantonment 81 Division, are responders present at the incident scene.”

He added that the recovery operation was ongoing with the Agency’s heavy-duty equipment, Goliath 11, Super Metro and the light tow-trucks. Below are images from the scene.

