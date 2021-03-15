Home | News | General | Buhari Has Shocked Nigerians With His Statement About Osibanjo (Details below)

President Muhammadu Buhari made it a remarkable week for Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo when he acknowledged the humility of the number two citizen, who turned 64 on March 8.

I’m proud to have selected Yemi Osinbajo as my running mate. He has given a good account of himself since our journey began in 2015, ” Buhari announced as he joined other citizens to celebrate Osinbajo’ s birthday.

Malam Garba Shehu, the president’ s spokesman in a statement quoted Buhari as describing Osinbajo as ” a reliable and dedicated deputy’ ‘ .

Buhari stated that ” Osinbajo is not only admirably competent but also exudes confidence and passion in the performance of his job” .

According to the president, the vice- president is a cool- headed gentleman, who puts the interest of Nigeria above other narrow considerations.

“Vice- President Osinbajo is an incredibly patient politician, who demonstrates remarkable intellectual and mental energy in the discharge of his duties. ”

The president wished Osinbajo many more prosperous years and God’ s continued guidance.

Earlier on March 7, the Presidency released a checklist of what it described as ” The Buhari Women” as part of activities to mark this year’ s International Women’ s Day (IWD).

On March 8, Buhari hosted former Vice- President Namadi Sambo, who is also the ECOWAS Head of Mission on the Elections in Niger Republic.

The president expressed satisfaction with the way and manner the Feb. 20 run- off presidential election was conducted in Niger, adding that Nigeria was concerned about security in that country.

The Nigerian leader said: ” We are concerned about their stability and I am glad the elections went well. I am happy it was transparent as attested to by most of the observers. ‘ ‘

Buhari congratulated Sambo and his team for a job well done, stating: ” I am glad you came back with good news. ”

Also on March 8, Buhari rejoiced with Nigerian women on the occasion of this year’ s International Women’ s Day, describing them as the bedrock of society.

He restated his administration’ s commitment to addressing the challenges confronting women at various levels of society.

According to him, several women, including seven female ministers, in addition to scores more are currently in charge of key parastatal agencies as well as serving as presidential aides.

He said that the women were performing well in their respective ministries and agencies.

Buhari, similarly, on March 8, offered his sincere condolences to President Teodoro Obiang Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea over the explosions at a military base that wreaked havoc in a city in the country, called Bata.

Over 30 people were reported killed in the explosion with more than 6oo injured in the mishap, which also left homes and buildings in the city with considerable damages.

Also on March 8, the vice- president, presented a keynote address at a webinar organized by Women in Africa in collaboration with the MacArthur Foundation, to mark the 2021 International Women’ s Day.

Anchoring his contributions on the theme of the 2021 celebrations: ” Choose to Challenge” , Osinbajo noted that ” a child of a mother who can read is 50 per cent more likely to live past the age of five.

