Abducted Girls In Kaduna Are Suffering, See What Bandits Are Doing To Them (Details below)

Gunmen stormed the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Mando at the outskirts of the state capital, Kaduna city, late Thursday and took 39 students away while the military rescued 180 after a fierce battle

The bandits used the Facebook accounts of the abducted students to release three videos of them flogging and torturing the abductees, one can hear and see the girls begging the government to give the bandits the N500 million they requested through the family members of some of the abductees. One of the girls can be clearly heard begging the government not to send a rescue team, because the bandits has threatened to kill them if they perceive and attempt to rescue them.

The Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has said that his administration will on no account pay the Ransome this assailants are requesting. State police spokesman Mohammadu Jalinge said that a combined police are working tireleasly in regard to the students and soon this culprits will be caught.

