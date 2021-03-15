Home | News | General | Abducted Girls In Kaduna Are Suffering, See What Bandits Are Doing To Them (Details below)
Buhari Has Shocked Nigerians With His Statement About Osibanjo (Details below)
Man Uses Manhood For Money Ritual To Please A Woman Who Later Turned Down His Marriage Proposal (Details below)

Abducted Girls In Kaduna Are Suffering, See What Bandits Are Doing To Them (Details below)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 20 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Gunmen stormed the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Mando at the outskirts of the state capital, Kaduna city, late Thursday and took 39 students away while the military rescued 180 after a fierce battle

The bandits used the Facebook accounts of the abducted students to release three videos of them flogging and torturing the abductees, one can hear and see the girls begging the government to give the bandits the N500 million they requested through the family members of some of the abductees. One of the girls can be clearly heard begging the government not to send a rescue team, because the bandits has threatened to kill them if they perceive and attempt to rescue them.

The Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has said that his administration will on no account pay the Ransome this assailants are requesting. State police spokesman Mohammadu Jalinge said that a combined police are working tireleasly in regard to the students and soon this culprits will be caught.

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 191