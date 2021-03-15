Man Uses Manhood For Money Ritual To Please A Woman Who Later Turned Down His Marriage Proposal (Details below)
- 3 hours 22 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
A video fast making the rounds on social media has captured the moment a man cried bitterly and helplessly after a lady turned down his marriage proposal.
The man could be seen in the video on his knees begging and pleading with the lady to accept his proposal, but the lady whose mind seems to be already made up refused adamantly. She could be heard in the video asking if the man could give her a child before attempting to marry her.
After much pleadings fell on deaf ears, people had to intervene in the matter, as they helped the embittered man up.
The man who refused to be consoled continued to cry bitterly until he finally disclosed that he exchanged his Manhood for money in a bid to satisfy the lady and meet her demands.
