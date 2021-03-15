Home | News | General | Bus Driver Enjoy A Female Passenger Who Lost Her Transport Fare (Video below)
Unless This Man Is Removed From Office, Bola Tinubu May Never Become President In 2023 (Details below)
“Put condom in his bag” — Pete Edochie advices women on how to handle cheating husbands

Bus Driver Enjoy A Female Passenger Who Lost Her Transport Fare (Video below)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 33 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Boy are not smiling and to some guys, there is nothing like “please help me” in their dictionary. If you need a favour then you must pay either in cash or in-kind just as in the case of this stranded passager.

According to reports reaching our camp, an innocent South African lady has paid the price in the hands of a Trotro driver for being careless after she lost he transport fair.

The video which has since gone viral as usual shows the moment the bus driver was enjoying the forbidden fruit of the lady, by the roadside.

More reports confirm that the lady agreed to be ch00ped after she refuses to pay the driver while explaining that she lost her transport fare.

They say nothing goes for nothing, so the driver took his time to scr£w h£r very well from the back in exchange for her transport fare.

Based on the policy privacy by advertisers, the video can’t be uploaded here

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 191