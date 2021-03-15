Home | News | General | “Put condom in his bag” — Pete Edochie advices women on how to handle cheating husbands

Pete Edochie says the practice of repeated marriage and divorce among women due to cheating husbands should be discouraged.

The veteran actor addressed issues surrounding infidelity in marriages and polygamy in a video from a monologue shared via his Instagram page on Sunday..

Pete said it is not in the nature of Nigerians to divorce and remarry repeatedly like “white women”.

He also urged wives to adopt more creative approaches towards discouraging their men from engaging in extramarital affairs.

“Solomon had 1000 wives and 700 concubines. If a man decides to take many more wives, what are you going to do? Nothing,” Edochie said, making reference to the case of the Biblical King Solomon.

“If you think your husband is going out to have an affair, put a packet of condom in his bag. When he sees it, he’ll know you have his interest at heart. If it is in his intention to stray, he’ll pull himself together.

“Not that But women are not even creative. You want to be like wild women who keep on divorcing and remarrying. It doesn’t suit us. It doesn’t go down well with us. No!”

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General