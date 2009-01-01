Home | News | General | Super Eagles suffer injury blow ahead of Benin, Lesotho matches

Bordeaux manager, Jean-Louis Gasset, has confirmed that Samuel Kalu suffered a recurrence of a thigh injury during their 3-1 win over Dijon ...

Bordeaux manager, Jean-Louis Gasset, has confirmed that Samuel Kalu suffered a recurrence of a thigh injury during their 3-1 win over Dijon in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Kalu was taken off in the 16th minute and replaced by Nicolas de Preville.

This comes as a blow for Gernot Rohr, who included the 23-year-old winger in the Super Eagles’ 24-man squad for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures against Benin and Lesotho on March 27 and 30 respectively.

“For Samuel Kalu, it’s a (recurring) problem behind the thigh,” Gasset told the media after Sunday’s match.

Kalu was selected alongside Ahmed Musa, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi, Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze and Sadiq Umar in Nigeria’s attack.

He would be replaced by one of Galatasaray’s Henry Onyekuru, Genk’s Paul Onuachu or Lorient’s Terem Moffi, who are all on stand-by.

