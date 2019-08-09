Home | News | General | AAC calls for Sowore’s arrest, says he remains expelled from party

The African Alliance Congress (AAC) on Monday insisted that its presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections, Omoyele Sowore, is no longer a member of the party.

The party said that the SaharaReporters publisher has been expelled from the party while calling for his immediate arrest.

This was after group led by Sowore on Monday stormed the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Abuja in an attempted to picket and disrupt the day’s activities.

Sowore and his group, who attempted to occupy the INEC headquarters were resisted and chased away by members of the AAC led by its national chairman, Dr. Leonard Nzenwa.

The former presidential candidate and his group are seeking recognition as original owners of the party whereas INEC has already recognised the Nzenwa led group.

AAC descrobed the Revolution Now campaigner as an impostor, saying that while they are not against him protesting, he should not use the party platform to do his personal business.

Speaking with reporters in Abuja on Monday Nzenwa recalled that his group had last week alerted the general public of an ongoing mobilization to hide under the name of the AAC to wreak havoc on and burn down INEC offices nationwide.

The AAC said that the politician is prodding some ill-informed youths to embark on a mission that will ultimately derail their future.

Ezenwa said that the leadership of the party had received numerous calls from security agencies warning its authentic members to stay away from the alleged violent protests by Sowore and his supporters.

“AAC as a legal, responsible and law-abiding political party in Nigeria do not have anything to do with Omoyele Sowore as he is UNKNOWN to the Party as he and 29 others were expelled on August 9, 2019 after he was suspended,” Ezenwa maintained.

“We have intercepted various posters, flyers and other promotional items produced by this expelled member wherein he used our great party as plank to embark on this mission of discrediting the party.”

AAC accused Sowore and his group of blackmailing some prominent persons in the country using the name of the party, and plotting to and to burn down INEC offices across the country and cause mayhem.

The party said it wishes to state again that the action of Sowore and his co-travelers amounts to criminal impersonation and a threat to national security, disturbance of public peace, incitement of disturbances, furnishing of false information, ross the nation.

“The African Action Congress, AAC, need restate clearly that the action of this Revolution Now kingpin action amounts to threat to national security, acts of criminal impersonation, disturbance of public peace, incitement of disturbances, furnishing of false information, causing of public nuisance, making of false documents and criminal intimidation.”

AAC explained that it first suspended, later removed and went ahead to expel Omoyele Sowore over various proven allegations of financial recklessness and misappropriation of party funds, abuse of party constitution, high-handedness among others.

“Resort by Omoyele Sowore to plot to Occupy INEC, a criminal action, is not only abhorrent but an insane act of personal vendetta misdirected against the Commission, but also to pitch our great party against INEC and the State aware that he has been disgraced out of the party for his weird and nihilist conduct.

“The AAC, like every other political party in Nigeria have enjoyed peace, order and cordial working relationship with the INEC and other stakeholders in the electoral process and will not fold its arms and watch an expelled member of the party put the party in harm’s way by relentlessly attacking and blackmailing none members of the party and Nigerians for being disciplined by our great party.

The AAC pointed out that Sowore is not the only man that has been expelled from a political party, arguing that many party men and women have in one time or the other been suspended by their parties in Nigeria and beyond, advising him to accept the party’s decision in good faith.

