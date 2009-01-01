Herdsmen crisis: Come prove your case against Isikilu Wakili – Police tell Oyo residents
- 9 hours 20 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Oyo State Police command on Monday urged residents of the state to come to the command and make formal complaints against Isikilu Wakili...
The Oyo State Police command on Monday urged residents of
the state to come to the command and make formal complaints against Isikilu
Wakili.
It was gathered that Wakili had earlier been arrested.
He was accused of masterminding some kidnapping cases and
similar attacks in Ibarapa geo-political zone of the state.
It was gathered that the arrest of Wakili has attracted several reactions from members of the public.
The state police command has, however, appealed to residents
to come with proofs that can assist in further interrogation of the suspect.
The command in a statement made available to DAILY POST in
Ibadan through its Public Relations Officer, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, added that
the command is ready to partner members of the public.
Fadeyi said, “The Oyo State Police Command would like to
inform the general public that sequel to the arrest of Iskilu Wakili and two
other persons and subsequent transfer to State Criminal Investigation
Department, (CID), Iyaganku Ibadan, discreet investigation on the suspects has
commenced.
“Consequent upon this, seasoned detectives have since
commenced investigating Wakili and his suspected accomplices.
“The Command wishes to invite members of the public who have
corroborating evidence against them to appear, this will go a long way in
ensuring that water tight evidence is established for the purpose of diligent
prosecution.
“The Commissioner of Police wishes to refute the allegation
of detaining complainants who reported any case against the Fulani herdsmen at
the Police Station in Ibarapa axis and equally take money from them before
granting them bail.
“This assertion is unfounded and baseless. While assuring
that diligent investigation and prosecution will be taken into consideration at
all times, the Cp wishes to strongly discourage the propagation of unverified
and misleading news, by persons or groups of persons as this is
counterproductive to feats achieved by the police through diligence and
dedication in the pursuit of justice.
“The CP wishes to state that the Police command is more than
ever willing to partner with members of the public in prompt response to
complaints and intelligence gathered, hence, members of the public are enjoined
not to relent in rendering prompt and accurate information void of any form of
social coloration with the police as we collectively birth the peaceful Oyo
State of our dreams.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles