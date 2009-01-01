Home | News | General | AstraZeneca: I didn’t feel side effect – Sanwo; I felt side effect – Abayomi

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday said he did not feel any side effect after taking the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, but his aide, Prof. Akin Abayomi said he felt some side effects.

“I didn’t feel any side effects after taking the shot,” Sanwo-Olu told journalists at the State House, Ikeja.

He said: “It has been three days since I was vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine and the deputy governor too has had his own shot. I can confirm to you that I felt no after effect at all. I didn’t have any headache, malaria or any symptom whatsoever. It was well received.

“Like I mentioned on Friday, I think all of the speculation that is going round is really unfounded. I have taken the vaccine and we have seen that Lagos has continued to vaccinate the frontline health workers. And so, let us use this medium again to inform our citizens well that the vaccines; the one we have, AstraZeneca, is safe and is of no negative consequence. And I for one do not have any. I have also asked around.

“So, there is nothing for us to get worried about. It is just to take it easy and let us encourage others that are on the frontlines to come forward and get vaccinated.”

Also, Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Hamzat said he felt no symptom after he received the shot last Friday. “No symptom at all. Nothing,” he said.

But Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi had a different story from that of the governor, saying he felt some side effects the following day.





“I took the vaccine on Friday, I didn’t notice anything on Friday; on Saturday, I felt a little bit bone pains, a bit cold, of course the injection site, it was a bit sore, so I just took some Panadol, I went to sleep, I did a bit of exercise and then I went to sleep and I woke up yesterday morning and I felt fantastic.

“But everybody is different. We expect that some people won’t feel anything at all, some people will have a bit of body pain, some may even have shivering, those are all expected side effects, it is in the literature, we mentioned it, and we just categorise those as adverse effects following immunisation,” he said.

According to Abayomi, “there is another category called Adverse Effects of Special Interest and those are very rare. So the first type of getting pain at the site of the injection, feeling body pain or headache is normal. Most people will experience something like that if you take the vaccine.

“But the one of Special Interest, they are serious, they cause people to collapse, they go into shock, they get severe complications and it can happen with any vaccination, it is not confined to COVID. They are very rare, they happen maybe one in five million people who will take it will experience anaphylactic reaction, in other words you react to chemicals in the vaccine, you are allergic to one of the chemical carriers.

“But we are ready for that. If you notice the kits that we had at the site, it contains steroids and all kinds of medications, if anybody gets the vaccine and had anaphylactic reaction, the doctors at the site of vaccination are ready to deal with that.”

