Tiwa Savage, Femi, Made Kuti didn’t win at 2021 Grammys
- 10 hours 18 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Nigerian Twittersphere has been abuzz since winners of the 2021 Grammy Awards were announced on Sunday night. The major bone of ...
Recall that Wizkid and Burna Boy
snagged their first-ever Grammys at the award ceremony held in Los Angeles.
Wizkid and Beyonce won the ‘Best Music Video’ category for ‘Brown Skin Girl‘, their 2019 collaboration, while Burna Boy also emerged winner of the ‘Best Global Music Album’ category for ‘Twice As Tall‘, his 2020 album.
But shortly after the pair were announced winners in their
respective categories, the internet was inundated with rumours that Tiwa, Femi
and Made Kuti also won at the Grammys for their contributions to ‘Everyday
Life’, the eighth studio album by Coldplay, British rock band.
Several Nigerian celebrities including Simi — with over
three million followers — pushed the narrative that the ‘Koroba’ singer also
won. Simi, however, deleted the tweet later.
Dang! Not sorry I got excited about the idea of a queen winning a Grammy ???????? Let's call that one rehearsal.
When she wins, I resume shouting ???????? https://t.co/BBYJqxeHB8— Simi (@SympLySimi) March 14, 2021
Here are other tweets:
IDC! CONGRATULATIONS TIWA SAVAGE!!!! Big WIN QUEEN ???? https://t.co/KNXeCYarAz— TACHA???????????????????? (@Symply_Tacha) March 15, 2021
Star Boy x African Giant x Tiwa Savage x The Kutis Congrats and thank you for making Africa prouD ❤????— KB...Real Man (@koredebello) March 14, 2021
Tiwa Savage. Wiz. Burna.... oh what a night #Grammys— Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) March 14, 2021
Some users had also alleged media bias, claiming that Tiwa’s “win” was not reported, “because she is a woman.”
“Tiwa savage won a Grammy tonight but only the men are being
celebrated. The patriarchy again,” one of the users had written.
Many of those in this school of thought had argued — albeit
without proof — that since Wizkid won for his collaboration with Beyonce, Tiwa,
Made and Femi also clinched a Grammy for their feature on Coldplay’s 2019
album.
But how true is this? Checks showed
the claims are not true.
What we found out
‘Everyday Life‘, a 16-track project, had contributions from Tiwa, Femi and Made. The ‘Celia’ crooner had a brief stint as the backing vocal on ‘Eko’, a track off the album, alongside chorus from Chris Martin, Coldplay’s band leader.
Femi and Made, on the other hand, featured on ‘Arabesque’,
another track on the album. Alongside vocals from Stromae, a Belgian singer,
the pair handled the horn sections as well as the orchestrionics respectively.
Nominations for 2021 Grammys
The album had snagged two nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards namely the ‘Best Recording Package’ and ‘Album of the Year’ categories.
But according to Grammy’s guideline on the category, “award
to artist(s) and to featured artist(s), songwriter(s) of new material,
producer(s), recording engineer(s), mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s) credited
with at least 33% playing time of the album, if other than artist.”
This implies that while ‘Everyday Life’ was nominated for
the Grammys, the three Nigerian singers were not because they had “lesser
contributions” to the project.
It should also be noted that the trio were not even listed
among those credited for the project and therefore not enlisted for the award
in the first place.
Those credited for the project on the Grammy’s website
included: “Daniel Green, Bill Rahko & Rik Simpson (producers); Mark “Spike”
Stent, (engineer/mixer); Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion &
Chris Martin (songwriters) and Emily Lazar (mastering engineer).”
On the other, Grammys explicitly stated that the ‘Best Music Video’ category won by Wizkid is an “award to the artist, video director, and video producer.”
Congrats Best Music Video winner - 'BROWN SKIN GIRL' @Beyonce #BlueIvy @wizkidayo ✨ #GRAMMYs
WATCH NOW ⬇️––#GRAMMYPremiere https://t.co/b1dROc2jH3— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 14, 2021
It also clearly listed Wizkid among the winners alongside
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy on its website. Others credited for the project include
“Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Jenn Nkiru, (video directors); Astrid Edwards,
Aya Kaida, Jean Mougin, Nathan Scherrer & Erinn Williams (video
producers).”
In November last year, Made had in an Instagram post
clarified his rumoured nomination alongside his father and Tiwa for their
contributions to the Coldplay’s album.
“Congratulations @femiakuti @guyberryman @coldplay
@billrahko @rikademus @norahshaqur @apollo_jane @officialneka !! Super proud to
have played a small part of this. We miss you all! P.S pretty sure I’m not
‘nominated’ for my roles, just happy to have been able to contribute a bit
musically! It’s been an adventure!” he had explained.
Further checks showed that while Femi and his son were
listed among “personnel” who produced the album, the ‘44-99‘ crooner was not
mentioned.
Did ‘Everyday Life’ win at the 2021 Grammys?
While Coldplay’s album was nominated for ‘Album of the Year’
category, it did not win as rumoured in some quarters.
Rather, the category was won by ‘Folklore‘, a 2020 album by
Taylor Swift, US singer and songwriter.
The project also lost out the ‘Best Recording Package’
category to ‘Vols. 11 & 12′, the sixth album by Doug Cunningham & Jason
Noto better known as Desert Sessions.
From the foregoing, claims that Tiwa, Femi and Made won at
the 2021 Grammys are FALSE.
culled: TheCable
