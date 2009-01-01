2023 presidency: APC shops for president Buhari’s alternative
The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it already started looking for its presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 general election. ...
The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it already started
looking for its presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 general election.
The national youth leader of the party Barrister Ismail
Ahmed disclosed this at a meeting with stakeholders at the Manpower Development
Institute in Dutse.
He said the party is in search of a presidential candidate
that could bring millions of votes in subsequent elections.
“For the first time in a long time, President Muhammadu
Buhari will be out of the equation in 2023 with an entirely fresh candidate
that will be expected to win elections for the party”, he said.
He said the party will face a stiff political war in the
coming 2023 presidential election as the main opposition party PDP has about 14
states with mega resources to finance the party.
The meeting which took place between the national youth
leaders and other stakeholders in Dutse comes at a time the All Progressive
Congress APC is in a dilemma of a political candidate that would have a
pedigree President that would guarantee mass votes for the party.
Jigawa State APC chairman Alhaji Muhammad Dikuma said for
many years youth were neglected making them less important in society.
“it is very unfortunate that youth in the north were
neglected for a very long time and their future has been tempered making them
unproductive” Dikuma stated.
