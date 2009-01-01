NBS: Nigeria’s unemployment rate hits 33.3% — highest ever
- 10 hours 44 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Nigeria’s unemployment rate hit a new record high at 33.3 per cent in fourth quarter (Q4) 2020 from 27.1 recorded in second quarter (Q2) 2...
Nigeria’s unemployment rate hit a new record high at 33.3 per cent in fourth quarter (Q4) 2020 from 27.1 recorded in second quarter (Q2) 2020.
According to Q4 unemployment report released by the Nigerian
Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday, a total of 23.18 million persons in
Nigeria either did nothing or worked for less than 20 hours a week, making them
unemployed during the fourth quarter (Q4) 2020.
During the period, while the underemployment rate decreased
from 28.6 per cent to 22.8 per cent, a combination of both the unemployment and
underemployment rate for the reference period gave a figure of 56.1 per cent.
“In the case of unemployment by state, Imo State recorded
the highest rate of unemployment with 56.64%. This was followed by Adamawa with
54.89% and Cross Rivers State with 53.65%. The States with the lowest rates
were Osun, Benue and Zamfara States with 11.65%, 11.98% and 12.99%
respectively. In the case of underemployment, Benue State recorded the highest
rate with 43.52%, followed by Zamfara and Jigawa States with 41.73% and 41.29%
respectively,” the report said.
“Combining both unemployment and underemployment, the state
that recorded the highest rate was Imo with 82.5% followed by Jigawa with 80%.
Ogun and Sokoto states recorded the lowest of the combined rates, 26.2% and
33.7% respectively.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles