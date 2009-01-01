UK regulator reaffirms AstraZeneca vaccine’s safety — but 13 countries suspend rollout
The UK medicines regulator has reaffirmed the safety of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, saying available evidence does not suggest it causes...
The UK medicines regulator has reaffirmed the safety of
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, saying available evidence does not suggest it
causes blood clots.
According to the BBC, the Medicines and Healthcare Products
Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said nothing links the vaccine to blood clots in those
who have received it.
Phil Bryan, vaccines safety lead at MHRA, was quoted as
saying “given the large number of doses administered, and the frequency at
which blood clots can occur naturally, the evidence available does not suggest
the vaccine is the cause”.
There have been concerns over the administration of the
vaccine in Nigeria after some recipients reportedly developed blood clots in
other countries.
Several countries have suspended the rollout of the vaccine
to investigate any possible link to the blood clots.
On Sunday, the list of countries suspending rollout grew to
13 after Netherlands and Ireland took the measure as a “precaution”.
According to The Independent, other countries that have
paused rollout include Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Bulgaria, Thailand, Congo,
Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Romania and Latvia.
According to AstraZeneca, there have been 15 instances of
deep vein thrombosis — the resultant condition when blood clots develop in a
blood vessel — among close to 20 million people vaccinated in the European
Union and UK.
AstraZeneca said on Sunday that a review of 17 million
recipients of the vaccine shows no evidence of an increased risk of blood
clots.
“A careful review of all available safety data of more than
17 million people vaccinated in the European Union and UK with COVID-19 Vaccine
AstraZeneca has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism,
deep vein thrombosis or thrombocytopenia, in any defined age group, gender,
batch or in any particular country,” the company said.
