Home | News | General | Only three teachers abducted in Kaduna primary school – State govt

The Kaduna State government says only three teachers of Rema Primary School, Magajin Gari Ward 2, of Birnin Gwari local government area were...





The Kaduna State government says only three teachers of Rema Primary School, Magajin Gari Ward 2, of Birnin Gwari local government area were abducted.

Briefing newsmen in Kaduna on Monday, the state Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, explained that the State Government has compiled and analyzed all the security reports and can confirm that there was indeed an invasion of the said school and that Rabiu Salisu, Umar Hassan, and Bala Adamu teachers of the school were kidnapped.

He noted that the bandits invaded the premises on motorcycles when pupils had just arrived to begin the day’s activities, however, the children took to their heels in the course of the commotion.

He added, “This led to two pupils going missing, identified as Ahmad Halilu and Kabiru Yahaya.”

“However, we are happy to inform you that the two missing pupils have been found. We can also confirm that no single pupil was kidnapped from the school. Other than the three teachers previously mentioned, no staff or pupil of the school is missing following the attack,” he explained.

The Commissioner further explained that the security reports have also revealed that the bandits rustled several cattle and went away with five motorcycles and other valuables.

He said the military and other security agencies in the Birnin Gwari general area are in hot pursuit of the bandits to ensure that the three kidnapped persons are rescued safely.

According to him, “Similarly, troops of the Nigerian Army on patrol in the Faka general area of Chikun Local Government Area, rescued a young boy wandering in the Faka Forest. The boy, identified as Adewale Rasaq, was kidnapped over a week ago in the Kudenden area of Chikun Local Government, and escaped from his captors while his parents were negotiating the payment of a ransom of about 15 Million Naira to the bandits.”

He added that troops of the Nigerian Army while on aggressive fighting patrol in a forest around Kachia and Kauru Local Government Areas found a girl, Fatima Lawal, who also escaped from bandits.

He noted that according to her statement, she was kidnapped about three weeks ago at Randa village, in Kadage general area of Kauru Local Government.

Mr Aruwan said that the two persons would be handed over to their families through the Chairmen of Chikun and Kauru Local Government Areas respectively.

He explained, “Overall, the Kaduna State Government is sustaining collaborative efforts towards tracking down the criminals and retrieving their hostages. The Governor is actively engaging critical stakeholders towards the speedy achievement of this objective.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General