Home | News | General | Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury finally sign undisputed world heavyweight title fight deal

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have signed a deal for an undisputed world heavyweight title fight, promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed. The un...





Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have signed a deal for an undisputed world heavyweight title fight, promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed.

The undisputed champions have signed a deal for an undisputed world heavyweight title fight, promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed.

The British rivals have been locked in lengthy negotiations in recent months but have now finalised terms for the blockbuster battle, with a date and venue to be confirmed.

Joshua's promoter Hearn said that "all parties have now put pen to paper and we will be working hard over the next few weeks to confirm the site and date for the biggest fight in boxing."

A variety of potential venues are being considered to stage the fight, including Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Qatar, China, Dubai, America and the UK.

Joshua recently told Sky News that "any option. Home turf, Middle East, my back garden, your back garden. I don't mind where it is.

Anthony Joshua tells Sky News both his and Tyson Fury's teams are in negotiations to finalise their blockbuster heavyweight unification fight and are working on a date around June.

Joshua had given a recent update on talks for the Fury fight

"I'm just ready to fight. I want that belt. I want to compete with Fury so all options are open to me."

With a training camp already under way, Joshua also admitted he is relishing a massive showdown with Fury.

"The pandemic is getting close to things being normal. We're working on a date for around June," he said.

"So if Tyson is serious, which I think he is, he'll know where to come and find the boss!

"I'm ready. I'm really looking forward to competition - all I want to do is fight, fight, fight!"

All boxing lovers are really anticipating this undisputed world heavyweight title bout.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General