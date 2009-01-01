Home | News | General | Republic of Vanuatu appoints Nigerian as trade and investment commissioner

- Olufemi Badejo has been appointed Trade and Investment Commissioner of Vanuatu to The Federal Republic of Nigeria

- He consequently becomes the only Nigerian to have Nigerian and African serving the Republic of Vanuatu

- In this position, he will facilitate the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and the Republic of Vanuatu

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Another Nigerian, Olufemi Badejo, has made the country proud abroad. This followed his appointment as Trade and Investment Commissioner of Vanuatu to The Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He is also the managing partner of Cersèi Partner, Olufemi Badejo who serves as the Trade and Investment Commissioner of Vanuatu to the Republic of South Africa.

With this, he becomes the only Nigerian and African serving the Republic of Vanuatu as its Trade Commissioner to Africa’s biggest economies.

The Republic of Vanuatu has recently appointed managing partner of Cersèi Partner, Olufemi Badejo as Trade and Investment Commissioner of Vanuatu to Nigeria. Photo: Ayo Alonge.

Source: UGC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, March 15, reorganised the agencies under the ministry of aviation.

Read also Troops kill over 41 Boko Haram members, rescue 60 kidnap victims in Borno state

The president announced the appointment of Professor Bako Mansur Matazu as new the director-general of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET).

Legit.ng gathered Buhari also approved the appointment of Captain Modibbo Alkali Mahmud as the new rector of the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology, (NCAT) Zaria.

Legit.ng had previously reported that Buhari asked the Senate to confirm the nomination of Ahmad Shaba Halilu as the substantive director-general of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA).

It was reported that Garba Shehu, a presidential aide, in a statement on Tuesday, March 9, disclosed that Buhari’s request was contained in a letter to the president of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Aanu Adegun is a politics and current affairs content editor at Legit.ng with over 7 years of experience in both digital and traditional media. A graduate of English Studies from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo state, Aanu started his journalism career as a features writer. Aanu, who is also a creative writer has written books and children magazines. He once anchored some specialised pages of a national newspaper. Aanu is also a satirist.

Source: Legit

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General