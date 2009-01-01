Home | News | General | NYSC releases full list of universities delisted from taking part in 2021 Batch A stream

Not less than eight foreign universities in the Republic of Benin, Niger, and Cameroon have been banned by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) from taking part in the 2021 Batch A orientation course.

According to a report by Daily Nigerian, most of these schools, otherwise called Cotonou universities, award degrees a few months after matriculation.

Although the NYSC leadership did not state the reason for this drastic decision in its circular (dated Friday, March 5) to state/FCT coordinators, it informed all D&R and foreign-trained verification officers in states to take note.

The NYSC is yet to reveal its reason for this harsh and stern decision (Photo: @officialnyscng)

A full list of the affected universities is as follows:

1. Al-Nahda International University (Niger Republic)

2. Ecole Superieur Sainte Felicite (Benin Republic)

3. Ecole Superieur D Administration et DEconomics (Benin Republic);

4. Ecole Superieur DEnseignement Professionelle Le Berger – ESEP Le Berger (Benin Republic)

5. Ecole Superieur St. Louis DAfrique (Benin Republic)

6. Institute Superieur de Comm.

7. Dord Et De Management – ISFOP (Benin Republic)

8. International University, Bamenda (Cameroon)

According to The Cable, the NYSC's director-general, Shuaib Ibrahim, lamented over the lack of professionalism exhibited by unqualified graduates from universities in the Republic of Benin.

Meanwhile, about 34 senior staff members of the NYSC were sacked for various offences that contravened their condition of service.

The NYSC DG Brigadier-General Ibrahim Shuaib disclosed that the decision was taken based on the recommendation of a disciplinary committee's report and ratified by the scheme's national governing board on Monday, March 8.

Shuaib who made the disclosure in an interview said factors that prompted the action include several offences such as misconduct and indiscipline.

He went on to note that efforts are being put in place to sustain discipline in the organisation, adding that every employee must abide by the ethics of the NYSC.

Earlier, prospective corps members were given certain conditions before they could be admitted into the 2020 Batch “B” Stream II Orientation Camp.

This follows the NYSC Scheme listed conditions that must be met by the prospective corps members.

According to the safety protocols issued ahead of the commencement of the 2020 Orientation, NYSC says it was compulsory that everyone coming into the NYSC camps must undergo the COVID-19 test.

It said this included corps members, and officials alike, insisting that only those that test negative will be admitted into the camps.

Source: Legit

