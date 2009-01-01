Home | News | General | 2021 UTME: JAMB gives fresh details on sale of forms, application process

- JAMB has warned the prospective applicants that the sale of 2021 UTME has not started

- The board made this known in its bulletin on Monday, March 15

- The exam body, however, said that it would announce the date on March 24

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) said it has concluded all arrangements to begin the sale of 2021/2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registration forms.

TheCable reports that the board broke the news in its weekly bulletin on Monday, March 15.

Legit.ng gathered that the board said official dates for the commencement of the sale of both forms and the conduct of the examinations would be announced not later than March 24.

The JAMB said it would soon announce the commencement of the sale of 2021/2022 UTME. Credit: @JAMBHQ

Source: Twitter

The examination board said the 2021 exercise was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read also Breaking: No adverse reactions - FG reacts to reported side effects of AstraZeneca vaccine

It, however, warned that any ongoing sale of forms and registration was fraudulent and not associated with JAMB.

JAMB said:

“This year’s exercise, unlike the previous years, is peculiar because of the series of disruptions to virtually all aspects of public life occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is with this extant reality in mind that the delay is being experienced, with the board embarking on series of strategic adjustments, aimed at ensuring that academic activities are not unduly impacted.

“The public is to note that the 2021 UTME/DE application forms are not yet on sale. Anybody advertising anything to the contrary is a fraudster.”

While reiterating its commitment to ensuring the process goes smoothly, the board disclosed that it had apprehended one Okogu Ambrose for illegally registering candidates.

The board said he was caught after collecting payment from innocent candidates in the guise of registering them for the yet-to-commence 2021/2022 UTME exercise.

Read also COVID-19: FG releases 7 key crucial facts Nigerians should know about vaccination

It added:

“Ambrose is a serial offender, who was arrested in 2020 for extorting money for which he had no authorisation to execute.

“The board would, however, ensure that relevant security agencies prosecute Ambrose with the hope that he does not escape the long arm of the law this time.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the registrar of the JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has declared that university education should not be for everybody.

It was reported that Oloyede, who featured on Funmi Iyanda's Public Eye's programme, said that some children would go to the university and end up not benefiting from the education.

.....

Wale Akinola is a passionate journalist and researcher. He works as a senior political/current affairs editor at Legit.ng. He holds both B.A and Master’s degree in Communications and Language Arts from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a Diploma Certificate in Peace Journalism. He has over 15 years of work experience in both print and online media. He derives joy in keeping the public abreast of current happenings locally and internationally through his writings.

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General