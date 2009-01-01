Home | News | General | Lionel Messi's brace inspires Barcelona to massive victory over tough La Liga opponent at Camp Nou

- Lionel Messi grabbed a brace against Huesca at Camp Nou

- The Blaugrana ended up with a 4-1 win as they returned to the second position on the table

- Antoine Griezmann and Oscar Mingueza also recorded their names on the scores sheet

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Barcelona return to the second position on the Spanish League table following their 4-1 convincing win over Huesca at Camp Nou on Monday, March 15.

The Catalans are now two points better than rivals Real Madrid but still trail Atletico Madrid with five points after 27 league games so far.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring for the home team with a stunning long-range left-foot strike from about 25-yards out.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Read also Troops kill over 41 Boko Haram members, rescue 60 kidnap victims in Borno state

The Argentine forward received a pass from Sergio Busquets and used just one touch to dribble Jorge Pulido before turning and lashing it into the roof of the net in the 13th minute of the game.

Oscar Mingueza towering towards Lionel Messi's cross before heading the ball into the back of the net for Barcelona. Photo by David Ramos

Source: Getty Images

Coach Ronald Koeman's men doubled their lead 10 minutes before halftime through another unstoppable long-range effort from Antoine Griezmann.

The Frenchman after combining with Pedti found a little more space to advance towards the danger zone of their visitors before making an effort which went straight into the top corner of the post.

Huesca managed to reduce their deficit in the added minutes of the opening half through a penalty superbly converted by Rafa Mir and the two teams headed for the dressing room after.

Eight minutes into resumption, Oscar Mingueza recorded his name on the scores sheet as he helped Barca a two-goal lead over their guests.

The 21-year-old Spaniard towered towards Messi's delivery from the left flank and headed the ball beyond the reach of the goalkeeper.

Read also Banditry: El-Rufai on all-out war against criminality, needs our support, says Uba Sani

And at exactly 90th minute, Messi doubled his tally in the game with another astonishing strike yet from outside the goal area to make it 4-1 for the home team.

Meanwhile, with the Champions League out of the way, the Catalans can now focus on displacing Atletico from the top position and contend for the title this campaign.

It would be recalled that they lost the silverware to rivals Real Madrid with just 10 games to the end of last season while they also fumbled out of other competitions at best. They will now hope to avoid similar occurrences from happening again this term.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Liverpool returned to winning ways in the Premier League after beating Wolves 1-0 in a tough encounter which would have ended in a draw.

Following series of unimpressive performances this term in the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp and his men went into this game with great determination to win.

Read also Diogo Jota scores as Liverpool record important win over Wolves in Premier League battle

Sadio Mane would have given Liverpool the lead in the first 10 minutes after getting a nice pass from Mohamed Salah, but he was unable to find the back of the net.

Oluwatomiwa is a sports editor with Legit.ng. He has over eight years of field and office experience in the media industry. He graduated from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism in 2014 with HND in Mass Communication. Connect with him on Twitter @TomiwaBabalola.

Source: Legit

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General